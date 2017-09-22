Sport

Comrades forced to cut off applications early

22 September 2017 - 07:04 By DAVID ISAACSON
Head off to the finish line by car, for a virtual victory dance
Head off to the finish line by car, for a virtual victory dance
Image: COMRADES MARATHON ASSOCIATION

Acceptance of the Comrades Marathon entries closed on Thursday after an unprecedented demand for places - more than two months before the November 30 deadline.

The annual event, which will for the first time finish at Moses Mabhida Stadium, hit the cap of 20000 entries on Wednesday.

The marathon will take place on June 10.

Comrades Marathon entry cap increased by 1500 after huge demand

The entry cap for the Comrades Marathon has been increased by 1500 after unprecedented demand saw the initial offering of 20‚000 spots for the 2018 ...
Sport
20 hours ago

The Comrades Marathon Association offered a further 1500 spots on Thursday morning, saying the extra runners could be accommodated without compromising safety or race experience. But the extra places were gone by late on Thursday afternoon.

 

"All entries received until 4.30pm . will be accepted and are currently being processed, including postal entries postmarked September 21 or earlier," the association's race director, Rowyn James, said. "All entries received after this time will be rejected.

"The pace at which entries have been snapped up has been phenomenal.

"The safety and wellbeing of our runners, and the integrity of the event, remain the top priority."

Most read

  1. Moroccan nightmare Soccer
  2. Boxing's legendary 'Raging Bull' dies at 95 Sport
  3. Comrades forced to cut off applications early Sport
  4. Markram almost certain to be handed his debut against Bangladesh Cricket
  5. Chiefs vs Pirates derby forced to play second fiddle to circus at FNB Stadium Soccer

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language
X