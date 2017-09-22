Stephen Mokoka wants to erase the foul taste of defeat when he returns to the FNB10K City Run through Johannesburg’s city centre on Sunday morning.

The double Olympian ended seventh in the inaugural race last year‚ one of his worst performances on home soil.

And this time around he says he is ready to conquer Constitutional Hill‚ which comes on the second half of the race.

“The route is tough‚ especially Constitutional Hill‚” Mokoka said at a pre-race function on Friday morning.

Before last year he had ended no worse than sixth in the country — including at the 2011 African cross-country championships in Cape Town — for a decade.

The last time he did worse was his ninth spot in the 10,000m at the SA championships in Port Elizabeth in 2006.

“It was one of my worst positions in South Africa‚” said Mokoka‚ 32.

“Last year I finished seventh so I’m hoping to run closer to one. It was not my day ... I’m hoping Sunday is my day.”

The difference between victory and running seventh on Sunday will be R20,000‚ with the winning man and woman pocketing R25,000 compared to R5,000 six places back.

Second place is worth R13,000 and third R10,000.