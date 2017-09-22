Racing is facing trial. Hooray!

New practice It will help clean up sport's reputation

The words "barrier trial" won't stir excitement in the average reader, but this week they got the local horse-racing crowd sitting up and going "whaaaa.?"

Barrier trials are a big part of the racing scene in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore, but not this neck of the woods. Until now.

A barrier trial is a rehearsal for young horses, or those returning to the course after a break. The name refers to a test of a horse's ability to enter a starting stall, or barrier, and jump out the other side when the gate opens. For this, it gets a certificate of competency and the go-ahead to participate in a fully fledged race.

Still not stirred? Okay, the interesting part is, after jumping from the stalls, the lineup of horses carries on galloping in a full-on practice race, on a real racetrack, with conditions as close to a competitive contest as possible. Critically, the public can watch this gallop - live or on video - and assess the newcomers' abilities and chances in upcoming races.

Licensed jockeys and apprentices are in the saddle, wearing owners' silks, there is on-course commentary, precision timing is in operation and, in some places, the whole shebang is televised live.

The main difference to real racing is there's no prize money.