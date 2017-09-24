Former World boxing champ Peter 'Terror' Mathebula honoured

Sunday afternoon's eight bout card attended by about 1000 people at Ramosa Hall in Mohlakeng played out like two different shows rolled into one.

Part one was loaded with a series of crushing quickies while the second half consisted of ? points victories in that bouts that went the full limit. But they were still full of entertainment value.

They were organised by Victory Sports in conjunction with Rand West City Local Municipality - a tournament that was staged to honour legendary Peter "Terror" Mathebula for putting Rand West City on the map.

Mathebula, who lives two streets away from where the tournament took place - was the first black South African boxer to win a World title. He ended the reign of WBA flyweight Tae Shik Kim in Los Angeles on December 13 1980.

Virtually all sides in this starkly divided country, with exception of a fringe of black political activists, were ready to claim him proudly as their own.

Even the Afrikaans-language press was proclaiming him excitedly: "Ons Wereld kampion! Our World champion." Mathebula, his wife Emma and Executive Mayor of Rand West Mzi Khumalo were ring side guests.

Said Khumalo: "He is being recognised as not only one of boxing's greatest ever fighters but as one of its human beings. A true gentleman, the sport is worse for his absence as a fighter and a character. We thank him for the memories and for inspiring us all to do more for humanity."

Khumalo added: 'As the municipality, we congratulate him on his hard work and commitment. We trust that he will continue to be the best example of the Rand West City sportsmen and women. As government, we are going to work with Mathebula and support boxing development. We are prepared to direct more resources which will focus on sport growth. Without the necessary resources, we will not have a talent to nurture."

Lebohang Mapitse's hard work and dedication finally paid off when the boxer who is trained by Lehlohonolo Ramagole in Orlando - was crowned as the new Gauteng junior bantamweight champion.

This after Mapitse, bleeding from the mouth, came out guns blazing in round four to drop Khayalethu Mbeje who turned his back grimacing in pain from what looked like an accidental clash of heads, forcing referee Ben Ncapayi to stop the fight.

Mbeje started strongly, winning the first two rounds with relative ease. He landed good blows and seemed in total control of the bout until Mapitse went straight at him in the third round.

Mapitse woke up in the fourth, and became more aggressive. As he pushed forward, he landed a few good rights and showed some decent power and the rest was history.

In the main event, Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane brutalised Isaac Quaye from Ghana over two rounds, improving his knockout to 24 in 34 wins against two losses.

Mthalane from Lindelani in Durban is the reigning IBO flyweight champion whose awesome skills are honed by Colin Nathan and Vusi Mtolo in Balfour Park, north of Johannesburg.

He went straight into war from when referee Jaap van Niewenhuizen instructed them to box on. He left go painful head and body punches forcing Quaye on the back foot. The foreigner tried to derail the human locomotive in Mthalane but it was not to be.

In fact the more Quaye threw punches back at Mthalane, it looked like waving a red rag to the bull because Mthalane would come back more and more determined. He dropped Quaye with a looping right overarm. Quaye got up but that was his biggest mistake because Mthalane multiplied the number of punches he had thrown in the first round, and the rest was history - bar the shouting.

Other results:

Arnel Lubisi beat Themba Ntuli KO2; Linda Ntshingila beat Andile Mabilisa KO 1; Masixole Kweza beat Andrew Gumbu TKO 3.

Bnatmaweight 4 rounds: Mthobisi Nkosi beat Sandile Kukama points; Junior featherweight 4 rounds: Sanele Maduna beat Sangalakha Nzanzana points - TimesLIVE