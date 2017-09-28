Sport

Athletics SA sails out of crippling debt from R85 million windfall

28 September 2017 - 15:18 By David Isaacson
Athletics SA vice-president Dr Harold Adams (L) sits next to his president Aleck Skhosana during the pre CAA 20th African Senior Championships press conference at the Maharani Hotel on June 21, 2016 in Durban, South Africa.
Athletics SA vice-president Dr Harold Adams (L) sits next to his president Aleck Skhosana during the pre CAA 20th African Senior Championships press conference at the Maharani Hotel on June 21, 2016 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Athletics South Africa (ASA)‚ in a sea of debt just one year before‚ posted an R18 million surplus in 2016 to transform a R13.2 million accumulated deficit into a R4.81-million cumulative excess.

In 2015 ASA’s total liabilities outstripped assets by R12.89 million‚ but as at December 31 last year assets led by R4.81 million.

Total income for 2016 rocketed to R85.78 million‚ an increase of just more than R68 million on the R17.72 million the non-profit company had pocketed the previous year‚ according to the audited financial statements the national federation sent to members ahead of the general meeting next month.

It’s also the first time ASA‚ struggling for the past decade‚ has surpassed the R42 million income of 2007.

Of total income‚ R67.48 million was listed as revenue (compared to R17.52 million in 2015) and R18.21 million as other income (R151‚479 in 2015).

Investment income was R91‚000 (R50‚000 in 2015).

Event expenses totalled R55-million‚ 81.5% of revenue‚ compared to R8.3-million in 2015‚ when it was just 47.4% of revenue.

Operating costs in 2016 were R12.64-million‚ more than double in 2015.

The biggest operating expenses were employee costs of R3.76-million‚ insurance of R2.04-million‚ printing and publications of R1.84-million and local travel at R1.02-million‚ with the latter three showing a R2.58-million hike on the previous year.

“The [R18-million] surplus is mainly generated because of an adjustment of R2.69-million for the VAT account adjustment which was negotiated with SARS and bigger sponsorships and grants received‚” ASA vice president Dr Harold Adams said.

“The increase in sponsorships is mainly due to amounts received from the National Lotteries [Commission‚ NLC] and licences from Old Mutual.”

The NLC annual report for 2016 showed ASA was given a R3-million grant.

Apart from R2-million from government‚ the ASA statements did not provide further details of the revenue‚ although a board member said this included a fee for hosting the African championships in Durban last year as well as dollar payments from the world governing body‚ the IAAF.

Some board members had also secured unofficial sponsorship grants through business connections‚ he added.

A major breakthrough was settling two major debts that had threatened to bankrupt the federation in recent years — the R10.4-million ASA was ordered to pay by a court to injured pole-vaulter Jan Blignaut‚ and R6-million owed to SARS.

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Coach from Usain Bolt's athletics club coming to South Africa

A coach from the Jamaican athletics club that produced Usain Bolt is coming to South Africa next week for a four-day “boot camp” in Pretoria‚ the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cape Town goes gold for marathon men and women

If you didn’t know that the Cape Town Marathon is celebrating becoming the first race in Africa to be awarded Gold Label status by the International ...
Sport
12 days ago

'Wayde van Niekerk Stadium' runs into a roadblock

The City of Cape Town has done an about-turn on plans to name Green Point Athletics Track after Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk.
Sport
16 days ago

Yoshihide Kiryu becomes first Japanese to break 10-sec 100m

Yoshihide Kiryu on Saturday smashed a national 100-metre record in a time of 9.98 seconds to become the first Japanese to break the 10-second barrier.
Sport
19 days ago

Most read

  1. Mishap between Markram and Elgar only blemish on a fruitful day for SA Cricket
  2. TIMELINE | Sacked Haroon Lorgat's career at Cricket SA Cricket
  3. Francois Louw wants to help narrow gap on All Blacks Rugby
  4. Athletics SA sails out of crippling debt from R85 million windfall Sport
  5. Allister Coetzee makes three changes to Springboks squad to face Australia Rugby

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou

Related articles

  1. Coach from Usain Bolt's athletics club coming to South Africa Sport
  2. Cape Town goes gold for marathon men and women Sport
  3. 'Wayde van Niekerk Stadium' runs into a roadblock Sport
  4. Yoshihide Kiryu becomes first Japanese to break 10-sec 100m Sport
  5. Big names confirmed for Durban 10km race Sport
  6. SA's female athletes need a real sporting chance Lifestyle
  7. Young athletes fail dope tests Sport
  8. Usain bolts out in unique style Sport
  9. 'SA failing future champions' Sport
  10. Winning medals is great, but better if they’re gold or silver Sport
X