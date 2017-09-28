Sport

Promoter Berman to try WBC route for 'robbed' Hekkie Budler

28 September 2017 - 10:45 By David Isaacson
Hekkie Butler from South Africa celebrates after defeating Joey Canoy from Philippines during vacant IBO Light Flyweight title bout between Hekkie Budler and Joey Canoy at Emperors Palace on February 04, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Hekkie Butler from South Africa celebrates after defeating Joey Canoy from Philippines during vacant IBO Light Flyweight title bout between Hekkie Budler and Joey Canoy at Emperors Palace on February 04, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Promoter Rodney Berman heads to the World Boxing Council (WBC) convention in Azerbaijan on Thursday looking to secure another title crack for Hekkie Budler.

The junior-flyweight‚ who recently lost his bid for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title under controversial circumstances in the Philippines‚ has also held the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) straw-weight crowns as well as the IBO junior-flyweight belt.

Budler might have added the IBF strap to his collection had the champion‚ Milan Melindo‚ not received preferential treatment by the referee‚ who allowed his corner to work on a cut above the eye during the round.

The referee was also criticised for ruling a slip by Budler in the last round as a knockdown.

In the end‚ the South African lost by split decision‚ with many local pundits calling it a robbery.

“It wasn’t just a poor refereeing decision‚ it was like everybody contrived against him [Hekkie]‚” said Berman.

“I’m very confident‚ if I can make a good argument‚ I can get him on the [WBC] rankings and then a shot.”

Berman is also looking to get rankings for his welterweight prospect‚ Tulani Mbenge‚ as well as his cruiserweights Kevin Lerena and Thabiso Mchunu.

He would like to get one of them a crack at the WBC Silver belt‚ a stepping stone to the world title.

Only two South African fighters have won WBC world titles over the years‚ Sugarboy Malinga and Dingaan Thobela‚ who both held the organisation’s super-middleweight strap.

The WBC convention begins on Sunday and runs until Friday next week.

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SABC angers boxers‚ trainers‚ promoters‚ Boxing SA officials

National broadcaster SABC has angered boxers‚ trainers‚ promoters and even Boxing SA (BSA) officials by delaying its decision on which of three ...
Sport
1 day ago

Two South African boxers stabbed in separate incidents

Two boxers were stabbed in separate incidents at the weekend‚ one to death and the other was left fighting for his life in hospital.
Sport
1 day ago

Former World boxing champ Peter 'Terror' Mathebula honoured

Sunday afternoon's eight bout card attended by about 1000 people at Ramosa Hall in Mohlakeng played out like two different shows rolled into ...
Sport
3 days ago

Unbeaten Xolisani Ndongeni to join Floyd Mayweather's gym

South African world boxing champion is heads to Las Vegas this week where he hopes to find fame and fortune — and pave the way for other fighters
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. SuperSport 'walked out' of meeting with GLT20 rights floggers Cricket
  2. BREAKING: Haroon Lorgat and Cricket SA appear to have parted ways Cricket
  3. Promoter Berman to try WBC route for 'robbed' Hekkie Budler Sport
  4. Andile Phehlukwayo handed his Proteas Test debut against Bangladesh Cricket
  5. Bayern's best-laid plans unravel as PSG run riot Soccer

Latest Videos

Drone video shows devastated San Juan week after Hurricane Maria
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

Related articles

  1. Durban discarded as Test venue for India series Cricket
  2. SABC angers boxers‚ trainers‚ promoters‚ Boxing SA officials Sport
  3. Two South African boxers stabbed in separate incidents Sport
  4. Former World boxing champ Peter 'Terror' Mathebula honoured Sport
  5. Unbeaten Xolisani Ndongeni to join Floyd Mayweather's gym Sport
  6. Faf is a fine captain, but how does he remain one? Sport
  7. Obituary: Jake LaMotta, real boxing Raging Bull Opinion & Analysis
  8. Boxing's legendary 'Raging Bull' dies at 95 Sport
  9. Triple G slugs to draw Sport
  10. Golovkin ready to hit the jackpot in Las Vegas against Mexico's Alvarez Sport
X