Sport

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have 'real big problems' to resolve

01 October 2017 - 14:34 By Reuters
Race leader Lewis Hamilton speaks after the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday 1 October 2017.
Race leader Lewis Hamilton speaks after the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday 1 October 2017.
Image: F1 via Twitter

Formula One world champions Mercedes have some "real big problems" to fix with their car, title favourite Lewis Hamilton said on Sunday after finishing second in the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Briton, now 34 points clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and well on his way to a fourth title, started in pole position but lost out to Red Bull's 20-year-old Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was helped by an engine problem sidelining Vettel in qualifying and another issue preventing the German's team mate Kimi Raikkonen from taking his place on the front row of the starting grid.

But Verstappen was significantly faster once the race started while Vettel showed the Ferrari's potential by going from last to fourth and beating Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas.

"There is (a fair amount of work still to do) but there’s nothing we can do," Hamilton, who was also gifted a win in Singapore two weeks ago when both Ferraris collided at the start, told Sky Sports television.

"It’s the way the car is.

"I think globally we have not got the best car and we’ve done an exceptional job with what we have. There are some real big problems that I can’t really explain to you...

"But we really need make sure we rectify them for next year’s car if we’re going to have any chance of fighting both these teams next year when they step up their game," added the Briton.

Hamilton said the car was good at some races, and not at others, but Mercedes would do everything they could to stay ahead.

Team boss Toto Wolff also sounded far from celebratory, despite Hamilton stretching his lead by six points with a hefty dose of luck.

"I am just very down, I must say," declared the Austrian.

"We have lost so much pace this weekend...how can a car that is so fast on many circuits lose so much with a tyre that is overheating?

"Probably if you look at the real pace today it would have been P5 (fifth). And that is worrisome. Now let’s see what happens in Suzuka. We have a couple of days to try and understand."

The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka follows on immediately from Malaysia, with four races remaining after that. 

READ MORE:

Verstappen wins final Malaysian Grand Prix with Hamilton second

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the final edition of the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Hamilton puts the knee into Trump

Lewis Hamilton has waded into the controversy over the wave of protests by US athletes in recent days and months by criticising US President Donald ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Hamilton seizes Malaysian pole, Vettel to start last

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes pulled out the stops to seize pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix in an inspiring display of speed, even as a power ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Fernando Alonso aiming to decide F1 future before US Grand Prix

McLaren's Fernando Alonso hopes to have his Formula One future decided before next month’s United States Grand Prix, the Spaniard said on Thursday.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have 'real big problems' to resolve Sport
  2. Australia coach Cheika tries to deflect attention from Folau on to Etzebeth Rugby
  3. Bafana turn to sports psychologist ahead of must-win Burkina Faso clash Soccer
  4. Injury rules Cassiem out of clash against New Zealand Rugby
  5. Bavuma and Du Plessis put SA in complete control at lunch on day four Cricket

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch

Related articles

  1. Verstappen wins final Malaysian Grand Prix with Hamilton second Sport
  2. Hamilton puts the knee into Trump Sport
  3. Hamilton seizes Malaysian pole, Vettel to start last Sport
  4. Fernando Alonso aiming to decide F1 future before US Grand Prix Sport
  5. Lewis Hamilton takes little for granted at Sepang Grand Prix Sport
  6. Formula One losing its toughest race, says Lewis Hamilton Sport
  7. Mercedes must not drop the ball now, warns Wolff Sport
  8. Hamilton extends championship lead in Singapore Sport
  9. Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix Sport
  10. Fernando Alonso gives McLaren chance to make him a winner Sport
X