Sport

Verstappen wins final Malaysian Grand Prix with Hamilton second

01 October 2017 - 11:24 By AFP
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (R) is sprayed with champagne by third-placed Red Bull's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo (C) and second-placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) on the podium after winning the Formula One Malaysia Grand Prix in Sepang on October 1, 2017.
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (R) is sprayed with champagne by third-placed Red Bull's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo (C) and second-placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) on the podium after winning the Formula One Malaysia Grand Prix in Sepang on October 1, 2017.
Image: MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the final edition of the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to 34 points.

Verstappen, 20, starting from second after Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari failed to make the grid, overtook pole-sitter Hamilton on lap four before clinching the second victory of his career and first this season.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was third ahead of Vettel, who weaved through the field to finish fourth after starting from the back of the grid following engine problems.

The results mean Hamilton enjoys a big championship lead over Vettel with five races left in the season, starting next week in Japan.

Compounding Ferrari's woes, Vettel's car ended the day with only three wheels following an impact with Williams' Lance Stroll after the finish line.

"That's impossible," Vettel thundered over the radio. "Stroll wasn't looking where he was going!"

READ MORE:

Hamilton puts the knee into Trump

Lewis Hamilton has waded into the controversy over the wave of protests by US athletes in recent days and months by criticising US President Donald ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Hamilton seizes Malaysian pole, Vettel to start last

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes pulled out the stops to seize pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix in an inspiring display of speed, even as a power ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Fernando Alonso aiming to decide F1 future before US Grand Prix

McLaren's Fernando Alonso hopes to have his Formula One future decided before next month’s United States Grand Prix, the Spaniard said on Thursday.
Sport
2 days ago

Lewis Hamilton takes little for granted at Sepang

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton was handed a lucky break in Singapore but the Mercedes driver can take little more than the heat and ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have 'real big problems' to resolve Sport
  2. Australia coach Cheika tries to deflect attention from Folau on to Etzebeth Rugby
  3. Bafana turn to sports psychologist ahead of must-win Burkina Faso clash Soccer
  4. Injury rules Cassiem out of clash against New Zealand Rugby
  5. Bavuma and Du Plessis put SA in complete control at lunch on day four Cricket

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch

Related articles

  1. Hamilton puts the knee into Trump Sport
  2. Hamilton seizes Malaysian pole, Vettel to start last Sport
  3. Fernando Alonso aiming to decide F1 future before US Grand Prix Sport
  4. Lewis Hamilton takes little for granted at Sepang Grand Prix Sport
  5. Formula One losing its toughest race, says Lewis Hamilton Sport
  6. Mercedes must not drop the ball now, warns Wolff Sport
  7. Hamilton extends championship lead in Singapore Sport
  8. Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix Sport
  9. Fernando Alonso gives McLaren chance to make him a winner Sport
  10. Mercedes confirm Bottas for 2018 Formula One season Sport
X