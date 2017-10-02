Sport

Van Niekerk‚ Manyonga‚ Semenya nominated for the IAAF’s World Athlete of the Year

02 October 2017 - 16:51 By David Isaacson
South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk celebrates winning the Men's 400m Final. File photo
South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk celebrates winning the Men's 400m Final. File photo
Image: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

South African world champions Wayde van Niekerk‚ Luvo Manyonga and Caster Semenya have been nominated for the IAAF’s World Athlete of the Year.

Van Niekerk‚ who retained his 400m title in London‚ and long-jump champion Manyonga‚ whose 8.65m national record was also the best jump this decade so far‚ are among 10 candidates for the men’s award.

The US is the only other country in the men’s category with two nominees‚ being livewire pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks and triple jump star Christian Taylor.

Semenya‚ the 800m champion and 1500m bronze medallist‚ is the only South African for the women’s prize.

Fans can vote on the IAAF’s social media platforms‚ with their poll counting 25%.

The IAAF council vote will count 50% and the IAAF “family” vote will count 25%.

Voting closes on October 16 and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Monaco on November 24.

The only South African athlete to have won this award was high-jumper Hestrie Cloete in 2003.

The nominees are: Men: Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar)‚ Pawel Fajdek (Poland)‚ Mohamed Farah (UK)‚ Sam Kendricks (US)‚ Elijah Manangoi (Kenya)‚ Luvo Manyonga (SA)‚ Omar McLeod (Jamaica)‚ Christian Taylor (US)‚ Wayde van Niekerk (SA)‚ Johannes Vetter (Germany).

Women: Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia)‚ Maria Lasitskene (Russia)‚ Hellen Obiri (Kenya)‚ Sally Pearson (Australia)‚ Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)‚ Brittney Reese (US)‚ Caster Semenya (SA)‚ Ekaterini Stefanidi (Greece)‚ Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium)‚ Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland)

- TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.

Most read

  1. Van Niekerk‚ Manyonga‚ Semenya nominated for the IAAF’s World Athlete of the ... Sport
  2. Bafana Bafana party animals in for a surprise when they arrive in camp Soccer
  3. Nothing but winning will convince our fans‚ says embattled Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  4. There are bigger things in life than rugby‚ says All Black coach Hansen Rugby
  5. Why McCarthy wishes MTN8 final was this weekend rather than October 14 Soccer

Latest Videos

'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
Two dead and 24 wounded by gunfire in Las Vegas

Related articles

  1. Athletics SA sails out of crippling debt from R85 million windfall Sport
  2. Coach from Usain Bolt's athletics club coming to South Africa Sport
  3. Cape Town goes gold for marathon men and women Sport
  4. 'Wayde van Niekerk Stadium' runs into a roadblock Sport
  5. Yoshihide Kiryu becomes first Japanese to break 10-sec 100m Sport
  6. Big names confirmed for Durban 10km race Sport
  7. SA's female athletes need a real sporting chance Lifestyle
  8. Young athletes fail dope tests Sport
  9. Usain bolts out in unique style Sport
  10. 'SA failing future champions' Sport
X