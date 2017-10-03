A documentary on the life of World and Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk will hit South African screens next year.

Titled 43.03: The Wayde van Niekerk Story‚ the documentary‚ will be screened in February next year.

It will document the life of the introverted but explosive 200m and 400m athlete who is also going to get married at the end of this month.

Filming has been completed and an exact date will be announced closer to the time.

The documentary has been named after the World Record time Van Niekerk set at the 2016 Rio de Janerio Olympic games.

Van Niekerk was always touted as a special talent but came into international prominence at the 2016 Rio de Janerio Olympics where he broke Michael Johnson's then formidable 20-year Olympic record of 43.49 set at the Atlanta Olympiad‚ and the 43.18 Johnson set at the 1999 IAAF World Championship in Seville‚ Spain.