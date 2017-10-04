ESL – inviting Africa to the esports party

When ESL Gaming and Kwese Sports announced their partnership in February to host the R2-million ESL African Championship, a few exciting things caught our eye. Firstly, the event would feature Hearthstone as a title alongside old favourite CS:GO, and secondly, it would really be an African championship, not just South African.

Naturally, being the professionals that we are, our first response was to figure out who we could talk to for some more information on the tournament. If only we knew someone at Kwese who’s been deeply involved in the local gaming industry for years, a fountain of wisdom and good advice.

How convenient for us, and you, that our old friend, Miles ‘B4dR0b0t’ Regenass, has recently joined Kwese Sports and is currently enjoying his new role as an esports producer. Enjoying is a relative term. It’s a dream job, but it comes with an African continent sized workload.

As we’ve mentioned, the games that will be featured in the ESL African Championship are CS:GO and, perhaps surprisingly, Hearthstone. We don’t see many local Hearthstone tournaments, so the first question on our minds was, quite simply, “Why Hearthstone?”

“It’s free to play, so there’s a very low entry point. You can start out on your mobile phone, a smart phone, and you can then maybe upgrade to a tablet and then if you’ve got a PC you can play it on that. So for Kwese it’s great because it’s more accessible. And from what we understand from the majority of Africa is that it’s predominantly mobile connected.”

South Africans are guilty of sometimes putting too much focus on the likes of CS:GO, Call of Duty and Dota 2. While these titles are engaging and entertaining to make tournaments out of, they are all games that require a few thousand rand in hardware to run. And for a lot of wannabe gamers, that’s just too much.

Coming from a background in African media, Kwese knows both the strength and depth of the market and the fact that most of the continent is limited to mobile platforms. While this focus on accessibility is something we love to see, there is one drawback to featuring Hearthstone as a tournament title for a player base that may not have money to burn - building competitive decks requires picking up card packs, which takes a long time if you don’t spend real-world money on the game.

Card slingers who play every day can eventually acquire enough in-game currency to build strong decks, but if you’re not willing to drop some South African rands, or Kenyan shillings, or Nigerian naira on card packs, then you can’t just jump in and start competing.

But anyone who enjoys Hearthstone and wants to play it at a competitive level is probably more than willing to put in the time to grind out those card packs. Plus, because you can play it on your phone it’s super easy to find time between things to get in a game or two. Like when your dinner date goes to the bathroom. Or a meeting gets boring.