Swedish star Henrik Stenson will return to the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from November 9-12‚ trying to win his second crown there after his 2008 success.

Stenson‚ the 2016 Open champion‚ joins compatriot and defending champion Alex Noren in the penultimate tournament of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

“The Nedbank Golf Challenge is a tournament that I always enjoy being part of.

"The Gary Player Country Club is a fantastic place to play golf‚ and I’m looking forward to getting back to Sun City this year‚” Stenson said in a statement issued by the organisers.

“I’ve won there before and have included the event in my schedule for the past few years‚ so it’s a course that I know well.

"We always get a brilliant reception from the South African fans‚ and I’m sure it will be another enjoyable event.”

Also confirmed for the tournament are Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn‚ another former winner of the event‚ and South African Louis Oosthuizen‚ the 2010 Open champion.