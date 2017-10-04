Wayde calls for better relay plan

World and Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk said better communication between athletes and the sport's bosses could give South Africa's sprint athletes a better chance of winning relays.

Van Niekerk confirmed he would take part in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relays at next year's Commonwealth Games, which will be held at the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.

"It's about getting the federation to get us together to set out the right team," said Van Niekerk, who is getting married at the end of the month.

"I'm sure the job will be done but I think the biggest weakness is the scrambling of a team at the last minute because the guys aren't ready, or they have other commitments and nobody is 100% ready.

"We just need some good communication and to present a good team because South Africa definitely should be a medallist in the 4x100m," he said.

"We've got quality athletes in the 4x100m. It's a totally different element and totally different mindset.

"The guys are far more competitive, meaning that the pressure will be way more and higher on the athlete to make sure the job is done.

"We've seen so many times where the baton has been dropped or we don't get to the finish line. That's not because the quality is not there, it's about getting the guys to gel and trying to build a good chemistry."

The Commonwealth Games will provide an indication of Van Niekerk's readiness in the shorter distances, even though he proved to be more than capable in the 200m, capturing the silver medal behind Turkey's Ramil Guliyev in a time of 20.11 at the World Athletics Championships.

The absence of the other countries except for those in the Commonwealth may dilute the races somewhat, but there's the possibility of Van Niekerk having to compete against the likes of Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards.

The 23-year-old was a close third behind Van Niekerk in the 200m and has a personal best of 19.97.

Van Niekerk said he's done the hard work in terms of proving that he's capable of competing in the 100 and 200m.

"I've put out some great performances and I'll try to do the job if I get selected and compete," Van Niekerk said.