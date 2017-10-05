Esports all the rage this weekend

In what is a growing highlight at the annual Rage Expo in Johannesburg, esports is due for an even bigger presence at the expo this weekend.

While the regular revelers would have noticed a fresh esports move onto the main exhibition floor at the TicketPro Dome with esports last year with the then called, Telkom Masters CS:GO and Dota2 tournaments, this year sees a new addition and international interest with the ESL African Championship.

Originally the Electronic Sports League, this esports company organises competitions worldwide and has recently set its sights on Africa.

The ESL arena will host the ESL African finals, where the top two teams from the South African and North African group stages will battle it out to be crowned Africa’s ESL CS:GO champion.