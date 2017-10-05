North Africa and South Africa in esport showdown

What he discovered was that in 2015, north African Counter-Strike was on the rise in a big way. They had international events coming to the region for the first time including the Efrag African Qualifiers which had an insane US$100,000 prize pool – that’s the good American dollars, not a cheap alternative like Zimbabwean dollars. At one point in the competition it also had 70,000 people watching online, which pretty much blows all South African esports viewership numbers out the water.

But in 2016 the prize pools dried up as events didn’t return and the previously stable rosters that had started making names for themselves disbanded. Attiaz did say that there are now a lot of new teams with great potential, but they need some time.

And that brings us nicely to ESL Africa and why Axtremes is such a fan of the competition.

"We’ve never had an undisputed continental champion in Africa. There’s always this metaphorical asterisk next to the name of an African team from either side of the equator when they go overseas: You haven’t played against the teams from the other side of the continent and proven yourselves to be the best from your region. The closest we came was TWC, but at 200 ping SA teams couldn’t quite compete. "Now, on a level playing field, we get to definitely prove that SA teams are the best in Africa. Or we get to be slapped down and proven to be as arrogant as our African neighbours tend to think us South Africans are. Either way, it means the next time an overseas trip to Europe or North America happens, the team going could very possibly be hailed as the best in Africa. "That very likely means more mainstream media attention and more expectation – both of which are great for our sport. Ultimately if we get to do this regularly it can only help improve the overall level of CS in Africa, which is great for everyone. The goal should be to use this to graduate to more intentional success for the teams that do well here. And money. Lots and lots of money. That’s a great benefit. ;)"

An undisputed African champion you say? Sounds like the winners should be walking away with championship belts. We really hope there are championship belts. Please give the winners champion belts! Pretty please.