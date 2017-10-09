IN PICTURES | Esports dominates at Rage gaming expo

The annual Rage gaming expo in Johannesburg is a big event. It just passed its 15 year anniversary and pulls under one umbrella arguably everything attached to gaming in even the most cursory way.

Esports or competitive video gaming is one of the most exciting. A new sport with its large tournaments, corporate sponsorship and gamer sport stars.

Two CS:GO tournaments were on the go at the same time this year. The VS Gaming Masters tournament and the newly landed, ESL African Championship, featuring South Africa’s most talented players alongside visiting teams from Algeria and Morocco.