IN PICTURES | Esports dominates at Rage gaming expo

Esports or competitive video gaming is one of the most exciting arenas at the annual gaming event.

09 October 2017 - 12:38 By Scott Peter Smith
Dylan 'dyvo' Vorster of Aperture Gaming concentrates in the VS Gaming Masters CS:GO tournament at the Rage gaming expo in Johannesburg.
Image: Scott Peter Smith

The annual Rage gaming expo in Johannesburg is a big event. It just passed its 15 year anniversary and pulls under one umbrella arguably everything attached to gaming in even the most cursory way.

Esports or competitive video gaming is one of the most exciting. A new sport with its large tournaments, corporate sponsorship and gamer sport stars.

Two CS:GO tournaments were on the go at the same time this year. The VS Gaming Masters tournament and the newly landed, ESL African Championship, featuring South Africa’s most talented players alongside visiting teams from Algeria and Morocco.

 

Aran 'Sonic' Groesbeek from Bravado Gaming CS:GO minutes before the ESL African Championship final on Saturday.
Image: Scott Peter Smith
A team member from visiting north African CS:GO team Viboras feels the pressure in the lead up to the finals in the first ESL AFrican Championships at the TicketPro Dome, Johannesburg.
Image: Scott Peter Smith
A team member from visiting north African CS:GO team Limitless.gg feels the pressure in the lead up to the finals in the first ESL AFrican Championships at the TicketPro Dome, Johannesburg.
Image: Scott Peter Smith
The full teams of both Bravado Gaming and Energy Esports line up for the final of the ESL African CS:GO Championships on Saturday at Rage.
Image: Scott Peter Smith
Shoutcasters at the VS Gaming Masters Finals stage at the Rage gaming expo Johannesburg. Shoutcasters are the sports commentators that follow the progress of the teams.
Image: Scott Peter Smith
Bravado Gaming prepare in the first ESL African Championships for CS:GO. Two teams from north Africa were at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg to compete in the tournament.
Image: Scott Peter Smith
Energy Esports celebrates their win in the ESL African CS:GO Championships on Saturday over the expected winners, Bravado Gaming.
Image: Scott Peter Smith
Dylan 'dyvo' Vorster of Aperture Gaming concentrates in the VS Gaming Masters CS:GO tournament at the Rage gaming expo in Johannesburg.
Image: Scott Peter Smith
Members of Bravado Gaming wait backstage before entering the ESL African Championship final on Saturday. They eventually lost the championship to another South African team, Energy Esports.
Image: Scott Peter Smith
Jannie 'HH' Van Niekerk from Damage Control prepares for their match at the VS Gaming stage - they eventually won the title.
Image: Scott Peter Smith
One of the older teams in the South African CS:GO circuit, Tyrone
Image: Scott Peter Smith
An attendee of the Rage gaming Expo at the TicketPro Dome, Johannesburg enjoys one of the many games and gaming culture stands on show.
Image: Scott Peter Smith

