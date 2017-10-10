Sport

Serena Williams targets Australian Open title defence, say organisers

10 October 2017 - 11:07 By Reuters
Serena Williams flaunts post-pregnancy look.
Serena Williams flaunts post-pregnancy look.
Image: Via Instagram

Former world number one and new mum Serena Williams is targeting a return to Melbourne Park next year to defend her Australian Open title, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Tuesday.

Williams, who won her 23rd grand slam title when pregnant at the 2017 tournament in January, gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1.

She has just three months to get fit if she is to defend her title.

"Serena will be back," Tiley told reporters in Melbourne.

"She wants to come back in 2018 and defend her title and she's in training now.

"There's several months to go and obviously it will be up to her as to where she is with her fitness."

The 36-year-old would be competing for a tournament record A$4 million ($3.11 million) winner's purse in 2018, with total prize money hiked 10 percent to A$55 million.

READ MORE:

Serena slays post pregnancy

Wow! If you thought the tennis champ was going to be tucked away in a corner trying to ditch the excess weight after giving birth, think ...
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

'I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong' - Serena Williams' open letter to her mom

New mom Serena Williams has penned a heartwarming letter to her mother in which she explains that seeing her daughter's resemblance to her body ...
TshisaLIVE
20 days ago

WATCH: Trevor Noah investigates the Maria Sharapova & Serena Williams 'beef'

Comedian Trevor Noah attempted to settle the "beef" between tennis player Maria Sharapova and her US rival Serena Williams, sitting down with the ...
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Maria Sharapova dishes on rivalry with Serena Williams in new book

Book a tale of unhealthy obsession, writes Bambina Olivares
Lifestyle
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Baxter says Bafana Bafana won ’with a knife at their throats’ Soccer
  2. Australia coaches plot downfall of New Zealand supremacy Rugby
  3. Cape Town City’s Lyle Lakay wants MTN8 trophy for home town Athlone Soccer
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi lead Ballon d'Or nominees Soccer
  5. Serena Williams targets Australian Open title defence, say organisers Sport

Latest Videos

Durban area at this moment.
Carlea Van der Linde - N2 Toti, Just past Galleria Mall. Location can be heard ...

Related articles

  1. Serena slays post pregnancy TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong' - Serena Williams' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Trevor Noah investigates the Maria Sharapova & Serena Williams 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  4. Maria Sharapova dishes on rivalry with Serena Williams in new book Lifestyle
  5. Too late, Maria Sharapova. You are tainted goods Sport
  6. Why Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is no feminist icon Africa
  7. WATCH: Serena's magical journey to motherhood TshisaLIVE
  8. Young blades to compete in Milan Sport
  9. Williams still grabbing her opportunities at US Open Sport
  10. Williams coach sends congratulations Sport
X