'Microchip athletes to stop cheats'

Athletes should be fitted with microchips - in the same way dogs are - to help stamp out doping in the sport, says the head of an organisation representing more than 100,000 Olympians.

World Olympians Association CE Mike Miller told a conference in London that technology would soon allow an implant to detect performance-enhancing drugs.

"We chip our dogs," he told a seminar on integrity and duty of care in sport, the UK's Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

"We're prepared to do that and it doesn't seem to harm them. So why aren't we prepared to chip ourselves? We need to keep in front of the cheats," he said. "I believe that, to stop doping, we need to chip our athletes when the latest technology is there.

"Some say it's an invasion of privacy. It's a club and people don't have to join the club if they don't want to follow the rules."

Miller's organisation represents 100,000 Olympians across the world but he said he was not speaking on behalf of the WOA but in a personal capacity.