Zarco snatches shock Japan MotoGP pole, Marquez third

Yamaha's Johann Zarco produced a sizzling lap Saturday to claim a surprise pole for the Japanese Grand Prix with MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez qualifying in third.

With only a minute remaining in a wet Motegi session, the Frenchman Zarco clocked a quickest time of one minute, 53.469 seconds for his second career pole in the MotoGP class, pipping Ducati's Danilo Petrucci and championship leader Marquez.

Petrucci finished 0.3 seconds behind Zarco with Marquez a further tenth off the pace to complete the front row, followed by Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa's Honda.

"We were ready to fight," said Zarco, who claimed his first pole in the Netherlands almost four months ago.