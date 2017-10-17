Luvo Manyonga leaving long-time base at Tuks

Sport

17 October 2017
World champion Luvo Manyonga on arrival from during the arrival of Luvo Manyonga, IAAF World Championship Long Jump Gold Medal winner at OR Tambo International Airport on August 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

World long-jump champion and Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga is leaving his Tuks base to move to Port Elizabeth‚ the university's sports body said on Tuesday.

"It has been an exciting two years for everyone at TuksSport who has been involved with Manyonga‚" Toby Sutcliffe‚ acting CEO of TuksSport‚ said in a statement.

"Together with Manyonga they indeed shifted the boundaries of international long jumping.”

Manyonga this year posted the world's longest jumps in several years as he first took ownership of the South African record and then stretched it to 8.65m.

The statement indicated Manyonga wanted to be closer to his family.

TuksSport played a key role in helping him fight his addiction to tik and getting him back into competition.

Manyonga was banned for 18 months after failing a doping test in 2012.

