Tommy Fleetwood signs up for Nedbank Golf Challenge
18 October 2017 - 11:48
Nedbank Golf Challenge organisers said Wednesday that Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood would compete in their event at Sun City from November 9 to 12.
The 26-year-old is bidding to become the first multiple winner on the Rolex Series‚ the European Tour’s premium category of eight tournaments on the Race to Dubai.
Englishman Fleetwood‚ who has six career wins‚ finished fourth at this year's US Open at Erin Hills in June.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE