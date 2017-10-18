Tommy Fleetwood signs up for Nedbank Golf Challenge

Nedbank Golf Challenge organisers said Wednesday that Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood would compete in their event at Sun City from November 9 to 12.

The 26-year-old is bidding to become the first multiple winner on the Rolex Series‚ the European Tour’s premium category of eight tournaments on the Race to Dubai.

Englishman Fleetwood‚ who has six career wins‚ finished fourth at this year's US Open at Erin Hills in June.