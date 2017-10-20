Auditor General gives Nxesi's sports department clean audit

The Auditor General of SA (AGSA) has announced that the Department of Sport and Recreation has received its fourth clean audit in a row.

The office of the Auditor General said the Department of Sport and Recreation had to follow proper procurement processes receive a clean audit.

“It is not easy to receive a clean audit and recognition should be granted to all departments who strive to ensure that happens‚” said Lourens van Vuuren‚ Business Executive at AGSA‚ on behalf of the Auditor General‚ Kimi Makwetu.

“It is very important that senior managers ensure that proper processes are followed when working with their internal supply chain.

“The chief financial officers (CFOs) in all government entities deserve a pat on the back because the buck stops with them‚ with reference to checks and balances in ensuring that there is financial accountability by all senior managers.