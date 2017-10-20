Auditor General gives Nxesi's sports department clean audit
The Auditor General of SA (AGSA) has announced that the Department of Sport and Recreation has received its fourth clean audit in a row.
The office of the Auditor General said the Department of Sport and Recreation had to follow proper procurement processes receive a clean audit.
“It is not easy to receive a clean audit and recognition should be granted to all departments who strive to ensure that happens‚” said Lourens van Vuuren‚ Business Executive at AGSA‚ on behalf of the Auditor General‚ Kimi Makwetu.
“It is very important that senior managers ensure that proper processes are followed when working with their internal supply chain.
“The chief financial officers (CFOs) in all government entities deserve a pat on the back because the buck stops with them‚ with reference to checks and balances in ensuring that there is financial accountability by all senior managers.
“When it’s time to audit financial statements they are the ones who must work tirelessly to present what the Auditor General requires.”
Minister of Sport and Recreation Thulas Nxesi said he was proud to have joined a department has a history of excellence.
“As the minister of Sport and Recreation‚ I am extremely proud to have joined a department that has a history of perpetual excellence and strives to achieve the best‚” Nxesi said.
“The fourth clean audit in a row is the best news and I am pleased with how public funds have been utilised.
“This serves as an indication that there is cohesion in the department when it comes to utilising government funds. It speaks of proper processes all the time being followed and accountability.”
Deputy Sports Minister Gert Oosthuizen said achieving the fourth clean audit in a row talks to the leadership in the department.
“It is fantastic to receive this award fourth time in a row from the Auditor General‚” he said.
“This talks to the leadership of the Department of Sport and Recreation and collective commitment of our people who can be able to deliver and make sure that they account for every rand they spend.
“This demonstrates that we really stretch the rand and we ensure that we deliver for our people. The importance of a clean audit speaks volumes of good governance‚ something that we urge the people of this country not to get tired of requesting other government departments from achieving such.
“I maintain that that the public have to be on the forefront in requesting such from all government departments.
“In Minister Thulas Nxesi’s department‚ we can proudly say‚ ‘Yes‚ we have done it four times in a row and we are looking forward to the next year so that we can keep the trophy’.”
