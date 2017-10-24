Esports in SA – is it a bubble?

Local esports, or competitive video gaming, is at a tipping point – which way it tips appears to depend, from one perspective, on whether tournament organisers can play nicely - another on whether sufficient audience can be attracted to watch the sport on a regular basis.

Local esports has continued to grow almost vertically in the last couple years, recent tournaments have offered over a million rands in prize money which comes only second to the further millions that are spent on the world class productions.

The prize money and increase in tournaments is great for a gamer looking to go pro. It looks increasingly likely that further gamers will be able to move into some semblance of a salaried gaming position. However, the audience, while passionate, is small - some would say too small to sustainably support the millions being spent.

Leading to the question – is local esport spending a bubble? Depends on who you ask.

Steve Whitford, an esports specialist who was integral to the launching of the Telkom Masters series in January 2016 under the Telkom Digital Gaming League (DGL) before it was rebranded into VS Gaming, wrote a piece last month which seems to capture much of the brewing conversation around growing esports in South Africa.