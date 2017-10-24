One last hurdle for United

Supersport United head coach Eric Tinkler is confident his side can lift the CAF Confederation Cup next month as they prepare to face Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe in the two-leg final.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori will claim the biggest pay - $1.25-million - in the club's history if they can negotiate around The Ravens.

They have played Mazembe twice in the group stages, during which they claimed a 2-2 draw in Lubumbashi and held them to a 0-0 at home, suggesting the two are evenly matched.

Supersport booked their final spot with an excellent 3-1 away victory at Tunisian side Club Africain on Sunday night that sealed a 4-2 aggregate win.

"I explained to the players that we needed to come here [to Rad�s], to this hostile crowd and hostile environment, and play without fear," Tinkler told reporters after the match.

"That's how we have to treat the game against TP Mazembe, irrespective of all of the experience that they have."

Supersport triumphed over Africain with a brace from Bradley Grobler and a 10th-minute strike from Jeremy Brockie.

Tinkler feels they were full value for their win. "I think the first 30 minutes of the first half, I thought we were very good. I thought we showed great composure on the ball."

Club captain Dean Furman said the players were determined to lift the trophy.

"For 10 months now we have been growing in this tournament; we want to lift that trophy now. One more hurdle to overcome. We want to lift this."