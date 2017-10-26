WATCH | F1 driver Lewis Hamilton takes Usain Bolt for a stunt ride
Formula One, under new American owners Liberty Media, rolled out the red carpet in style at the US Grand Prix in Texas last week, with Lewis Hamilton driving Usain Bolt around the track in Austin.
The Texas race was Liberty Media's first grand prix to be held on American soil since taking over Formula One at the beginning of the year and the US Group pulled out all the stops.
Hamilton took the sprint king on a ride around the Austin track and Bolt could be heard screaming as the Briton accelerated to the maximum.
My lap with @usainbolt... ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ #GearedForFaster @F1 @PUMA @pumamotorsport @MercedesAMGF1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/0RIaHQ4Fyu— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 25, 2017
“I pushed the car to the max because I wanted to scare him to death,” the Briton told reporters afterwards.
Hamilton is almost certain to become Britain's first four times Formula One world champion and any lingering smidgen of a doubt should be swept away at a coronation in Mexico City on Sunday.
Hamilton only needs to finish 5th in Austin to claim an unprecedented fifth world title if results go his way.
