WATCH | F1 driver Lewis Hamilton takes Usain Bolt for a stunt ride

Formula One, under new American owners Liberty Media, rolled out the red carpet in style at the US Grand Prix in Texas last week, with Lewis Hamilton driving Usain Bolt around the track in Austin.

The Texas race was Liberty Media's first grand prix to be held on American soil since taking over Formula One at the beginning of the year and the US Group pulled out all the stops.

Hamilton took the sprint king on a ride around the Austin track and Bolt could be heard screaming as the Briton accelerated to the maximum.