South African Olympic medalist and motivational speaker Khotso Mokoena is set to launch a website that will shine the spotlight on the country’s unsung heroes.

Mokoena told TimesLIVE that he will venture into the new media space with his new Unseen Media portal next month‚ which will include a blogging platform‚ podcasts‚ videos and other web features.

The 32-year-old long jump and triple jump specialist‚ who has not called time on his athletics career‚ said he wanted to give back to communities around the country and believed that new media was the best way to celebrate many of those who had not been given the credit they deserved.

“I am currently busy putting together a platform where I will be able to unearth unseen talent and also offer inspirational stories from communities in South Africa‚ especially disadvantaged areas where we have unsung heroes who are actually doing good things for the country but are not being seen‚” Mokoena said.

“I believe that everything starts somewhere so we have to be able to show that banner to say‚ ‘Look‚ this is what’s happening in different places around the country’.”

The athlete won the long jump at the world indoor championships and silver at the Olympic games in 2008.

He said his absence from the sport had afforded him the opportunity to tour the country and identify talented young athletes.

“South Africa is doing well in different places‚” he said.

“It is not only in big cities [in Gauteng‚ Durban Pretoria and Cape Town] where you find that people are performing inspirational tasks.

“In the rural areas also there are those performing good tasks‚ providing inspiration to the youth around the country.

“I like to be an inspiration to other people and I am doing lot of motivational talks in schools.

“But I realised that just being a motivational speaker‚ I can’t reach everyone.

“So I saw the need to venture online and launch a media platform.”

Mokoena is currently doing research on the digital industry and looking for suitable partners to work with him on his project.

He visited the Tiso Blackstar Group and TimesLIVE offices on Thursday on a fact-finding misson.