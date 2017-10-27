Athletics superstars Luvuyo Manyonga‚ Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk are leading the race to be named the Sports Star of the Year at the South African Sports Awards to be held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on November 12.

Also named in the list of nominees released on Friday in this tight category are Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau and WBO bantamweight boxing champion Bongani Tete.

World championships gold medalists Manyonga and Van Niekerk are also gunning for a Sports Man of the Year while Semenya and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio are up for the Sports Woman of the Year accolades.

Eighteen categories will be contested‚ including Sportsman of the Year‚ Sports Star of the Year‚ Sportswoman of the Year‚ Sportswoman of the Year with a disability‚ Newcomer of the Year and Team of the Year.

NOMINEES IN LEADING CATEGORIES:

COACH OF THE YEAR: Niel Powell (Rugby 7's)‚ Jean Verster (Caster Semenya's Coach)‚ Hilton Moreng (Proteas Women Cricket Team)

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR: Luvuyo (Luvo) Manyonga (Athletics)‚ Wayde van Niekerk (Athletics) and Chad Le Clos (Swimming)

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR: Caster Semenya (Athletics)‚ Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cycling) and Kirsten McCann (Rowing)

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Springbok Sevens (Rugby)‚ Lions Rugby Club (Rugby) and Proteas Women's Cricket Team (Cricket)

THE PEOPLE'S CHOICE SPORTS STAR OF THE YEAR: Luvuyo (Luvo) Manyonga (Athletics)‚ Wayde van Niekerk (Athletics)‚ Caster Semenya (Athletics)‚ Chad le Clos (Swimming) and Kagiso Rabada (Cricket)

SPORTS STAR OF THE YEAR: Luvuyo (Luvo) Manyonga (Athletics)‚ Wayde van Niekerk (Athletics)‚ Caster Semenya (Athletics)‚ Percy Tau (Football)‚ Bongani Tete (Boxing)

The complete list of nominees can be viewed here.