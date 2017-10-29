Dovizioso claims sixth win of season

Andrea Dovizioso won a rainy Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday to keep the MotoGP title race alive as Marc Marquez’s coronation was delayed with a fourth place finish.

Italian Dovizioso overtook team mate Jorge Lorenzo with four laps remaining to claim his sixth win of the campaign at Sepang circuit and give Ducati a 1-2 finish for the first time this year.

Johann Zarco grabbed third on his non-works Yamaha, nursing a soft rear tyre to the finish, frustrating Marquez’s hopes of sealing his fourth MotoGP title with a race to spare.

Dovizioso’s win is only likely to stall the championship leader’s triumph for another two weeks as Honda-riding Marquez will take a 21-point lead over the Italian into the final race in Valencia.

Reigning champion Marquez moved to 282 points and with 25 up for grabs in Spain, should wrap up the title if his bike stays on two wheels.

Stranger things have happened, however, and 31-year-old Dovizioso was not ruling out his chances of a maiden title.