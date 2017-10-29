Golden boy of SA athletics Wayde van Niekerk ties the knot

South African athletics sensation Wayde van Niekerk and Chesney Campbell have tied the knot.

Sharing a picture of the happy occasion on Twitter‚ Van Niekerk said: “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @Neshney. So blessed to start this next adventure with the girl of my dreams! I love you!”

The couple were engaged on December 29 last year.

World record holder van Niekerk won an Olympic gold medal for the 400m last year and also took gold for the event at this year's World Championships.