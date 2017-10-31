All hail king Lewis

It may have been ugly, but Lewis Hamilton's success in claiming his fourth world championship on Sunday has moved him within range of becoming the most successful racing driver yet.

The 32-year-old's ninth place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix was not the way in which he had hoped to seal his triumphant season, but his racing peers and most paddock observers believed that mattered little.

Not only did he deserve this year's championship but, many have suggested, the Briton proved he is capable of scaling even greater heights. His age, the consistency of his Mercedes team and the maturing of his extraordinary raw talent for speed have combined to give him a unique platform for more record-breaking achievements.

Mercedes resisted a spirited challenge from a revived Ferrari to dominate the 2017 season and reel off a fourth consecutive constructors' world championship.

That level of performance, coupled with Hamilton's talents and experience, means he has good reason to believe he can go on to win not only a fifth title, to equal the record of Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio, but rise beyond it to match German Michael Schumacher's seven championship wins.

Hamilton's former McLaren teammate and fellow Briton Jenson Button said: "Michael is still the greatest when you look at the outright results, but if Lewis stays and if Mercedes stay as competitive, you could see him getting close to winning seven."

Schumacher's records of seven titles and 91 career victories remain unchallenged, but Hamilton, on 62 wins, has already passed his pole positions record - with 72 - and, at 32, is the same age as the German when he won his fourth title.

And, since 2014, he has won 40 races with Mercedes, at an average 10 per season.

"He has made big decisions, including leaving McLaren, which was a surprise to a lot of people, including me," said Jackie Stewart, the man he has surpassed as Britain's most successful Formula One driver.

Austrian Niki Lauda, a three-time champion who is nonexecutive chairman of the Mercedes team, said: "Lewis has driven like a god this season. He has proved he is the best on the grid and deserves his success.

"He is possibly the best-ever - he is certainly up there with the best we've ever seen."

Hamilton himself was quick to dismiss any idea that he was considering following his erstwhile teammate 2016 champion Nico Rosberg, 32, into retirement.

"Four is a great number, but I want No5 now," he said during Mercedes' post-race paddock celebrations. "I want to go out at the top. I could do the easy thing, like Nico, but I think there's more in me."