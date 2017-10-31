Mapaseka Makhanya‚ star of the newly launched all-women’s elite Massmart team‚ is aiming to make the top five at the Soweto Marathon on Sunday despite losing crucial training time after her younger brother was badly hurt in a recent car accident.

The bulk of the eight-strong team‚ unveiled in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning‚ will compete at the Kaapsehoop marathon on Saturday.

Makhanya‚ SA’s fastest female over 42.2km this year‚ is not sure how she will perform in her maiden marathon in her home town.

“I’m not entirely ready‚” the 32-year-old admitted.

“My heart is willing‚ I hope my legs will take me.

"I’m doing it to tick off my bucket list — it’s one of the races I’ve always wanted to do as a Sowetan.”