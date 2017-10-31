Honeymooner Wayde van Niekerk was due to undergo knee surgery in the US on Tuesday night.

He will be out of action for an estimated six months‚ meaning he will miss the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast‚ Australia‚ where he had planned to double in the 100m and 200m.

The 400m Olympic and world champion picked up medial and lateral tears of the meniscus‚ as well as a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)‚ while taking part in a celebrity touch rugby match in Cape Town‚ said a statement issued on behalf of Van Niekerk.

“Following surgery [at the Steadman clinic in Vail‚ Colorado] he will undergo rehabilitation for six months in Vail‚ Doha and South Africa‚” said the statement.

Van Niekerk said he was hopeful he would be ready to compete late in the 2018 season.

“I was looking forward to competing in the 100m and 200m events in Gold Coast‚ and participating at the national championships in March‚ so this is unfortunate timing‚” said Van Niekerk‚ who won the 400m silver at the last Games in Glasgow in 2014.

“But this is sport and these things happen. I trust that the team I have around me‚ including the medical professionals‚ will make this process as smooth as possible.

“I have faith that‚ God willing‚ I'll be able to race again later next year.

“Full recovery is going to be crucial‚ so I’ll be patient‚ but I will work as hard as I can to get back on the track as soon as possible.”

Van Niekerk‚ who set the 400m world record at the Rio Olympics last year‚ won the 400m gold and 200m silver at the world championships in London in August.

He married long-time sweetheart Chesney Campbell at the weekend. — TimesLIVE