Oz star 'shamed' by topless photo of girl

A topless-photo scandal that has gripped Australia's biggest spectator sport for weeks came to a head on Monday with a player banned for three games and the woman involved traumatised.

Richmond Tigers' Nathan Broad was revealed as the Aussie Rules star who distributed the picture on social media of the bare-chested woman wearing his winner's medal after the club's 2017 Grand Final triumph.

He did not have her permission to share the photo, which did not show the woman's face, and it went viral, sparking frenzied media and public speculation about who was involved.

Broad, 24, fronted a news conference on Monday with club president Peggy O'Neal to "take full responsibility for what I've done. I am ashamed and I am embarrassed and I made a very bad drunken decision," he said.

"I let down a young woman whom I cared about - a young woman whom I spent time with."

Broad had told the woman he had deleted the photo.

The woman said through her lawyers that she had trusted Broad and was "shocked and extremely confused" when the photo went viral.