SA youngster Sphephelo Sithole follows in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

01 November 2017 - 17:02 By Nick Said
SA youngster Sphephelo Sithole (R) has signed for the youth side of Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.
Image: Sphephelo Sithole via Facebook

South African youngster Sphephelo Sithole has followed in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo by making his bow for the Under-19 side of Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

Sithole came off the bench for Sporting in the 2-0 UEFA Youth League home win over Italian side Juventus on Tuesday‚ this after having previously been an unused substitute against Barcelona.

The competition is essentially a Champions League for teams in the Under-19 age-group and features some of the best players in the world at this level.

It is a major step forward for the highly rated 18-year-old midfielder‚ who joined Sporting from the KwaZulu-Natal Academy in July.

Tall and powerful‚ Sithole is in a similar mould to Bongani Zungu‚ whose game was also well-suited to Portugal before he left Vitoria Guimaraes for Amiens in France’s Ligue 1 at the start of this campaign.

The Sporting Under-19 side are currently second in their UEFA Youth League Group D behind unbeaten Barca‚ with Greek side Olympiakos the other team in the pool.

The league features the best Under-19 sides in Europe and if his side qualifies for the knockout stages‚ other teams that Sithole could come up against include Real Madrid‚ Manchester United‚ Bayern Munich‚ Paris St Germain and Chelsea.

Sithole was part of the South Africa squad that competed at the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup and is one of a number of KZN Academy players looking to make a name for themselves in Portugal.

Along with Bafana Bafana striker Liam Jordan‚ he is at the club that developed Ronaldo into one of the world’s leading stars before he was sold to Manchester United‚ just one of a number of major names to have come through the academy in recent years.

“It is the most amazing feeling for me to have signed with a team the size of Sporting Lisbon‚ who have developed so many top international players down the years‚” Sithole said when signing for the team.

“I know there is a lot of hard work ahead of me‚ but this has always been my dream and I will give it everything I have.

"I have such amazing support back home with my family and at the KZN Academy‚ and I am on this journey for them as much as myself.

“I am very excited about what the future may hold and want to grab this opportunity with both hands and make everybody in South Africa proud of me.”

Sporting’s next match in the competition is home to Olympiakos on November 22‚ before they travel to Barcelona on December 5.

