Namibian athlete Fredericks heard by Paris judge in Rio Olympics probe
02 November 2017 - 10:56
Namibian former star sprinter Frankie Fredericks appeared before a Paris judge Thursday as part of a probe into graft allegations over the awarding of the 2016 Olympics to Rio, an AFP reporter said.
Fredericks, an International Olympic Committee member since 2012, received $299,300 (262,000 euros) from Papa Massata Diack, son of ex-International Association of Athletics Federations president Lamine Diack, on October 2, 2009, the day Brazil won the bid.
