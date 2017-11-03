Fredericks denies Rio payoff

Former world champion sprinter Frankie Fredericks appeared before a Paris judge on Thursdayin a probe into graft allegations over the awarding of the 2016 Olympics to Rio.

Fredericks, an International Olympics Committee member, received about R4.2-million from Papa Massata Diack, son of former IAAF president Lamine Diack, on October 2 2009 - the day Brazil won the bid.

The IOC said in July it was co-operating with French authorities investigating the allegations against the Namibian former 200m world champion and four-time Olympic silver medallist.

He stepped down in March as head of the committee evaluating bids to host the 2024 Olympics after the corruption allegations appeared in French media.

Fredericks, 50, insists that the payments were received for promotional services and had nothing to do with the Olympics.

"Iconfirm that I have never breached any law, regulation or rule of ethics in respect of any IOC election process," Fredericks said in a statement.