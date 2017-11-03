Zuma's pal has a penchant for naming horses after himself

Roy Moodley likes the limelight. He's the leading racehorse owner in KwaZulu-Natal and everyone knows it - because he names all his horses after himself.

There's Roy's Bugle and Roy's Trombone trumpeting the businessman's presence, and Roy's Rolls Royce announcing his wealth.

He clearly has a musical bent, what with Roy's Banjo, Roy's Piano, Roy's Flute and Roy's Bongos. And he likes angling: Roy's Marlin, Roy's Rockfish and Roy's Barbel. Gardening, perhaps? Roy's Iris, Roy's Hollyhock.

Moodley shows a sense of humour, too, with Roy's Donkey, Roy's Pony and Roy's Slow Motion. Not to mention Roy Is Second, which defied the slight and came first. Also registered with the National Horseracing Authority are Roy Is Last and Roy Is First.

In all, the NHA's name list has 101 horses beginning with Roy's.

The chap has plenty of other horses, too, some named after his company Royal Security: Royalsecuritypower, Royalsecuritystar etc.