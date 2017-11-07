Top of the world! Park becomes first rookie number one

South Korean sensation Park Sung-Hyun became the first LPGA Tour rookie to be crowned world number one on Tuesday after a season in which she also won her first major.

The 24-year-old, who knocked countrywoman Ryu So-Yeon off the top spot, is the fourth South Korean world number one since the rankings were introduced in 2006, joining Shin Ji-Yai, Park In-Bee and Ryu.

"I was very surprised and amazed by what I've achieved," Park told LPGA.com in Hainan Island, where she will play in this week's Blue Bay LPGA tournament.

"This is all too sudden for me, and it hasn't hit me yet," Park added. "I think this is an honour for my whole family."

Park reaches number one exactly a year after she held a press conference in Korea to announce she would take up membership on the LPGA Tour, after a season in which she won seven times on the Korean LPGA Tour, contended in three major championships and had risen to world number 10.