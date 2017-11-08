Sport

Stan Wawrinka returns to training after knee injury

08 November 2017 - 11:46 By Reuters
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka leaves the court after losing against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2017.
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka leaves the court after losing against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2017.
Image: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

World number seven Stan Wawrinka has returned to training ahead of his scheduled comeback at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) exhibition event in December.

Three-times grand slam winner Wawrinka, 32, last played at Wimbledon in July before withdrawing from the US Open and announcing the end of his season in August to undergo surgery following a recurring knee problem.

Serbian Novak Djokovic and world number one Rafa Nadal are also scheduled to play at the Abu Dhabi event, which starts on December 28. 

