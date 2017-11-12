Luvo Manyonga, Caster Semenya win big at SA Sport Awards

Athletic World Champions Luvo Manyonga and Caster Semenya predictably won big at the South African Sports Awards.

Manyonga, who has completed a 360 degree turn in his life, won the sportsman of the year award.

Manyonga followed up on his 2016 Rio Olympics long jump silver medal with a gold at the London-hosted IAAF World Championships in August.

Semenya, who eased to the 800m women's gold medal in last year's Olympiad, added the gold medal in the same event to her burgeoning collection.

Semenya also won a bronze in the women's 1500m at the World Championships.

Tiso Blackstar Group photographer Simphiwe Nkwali won the photographer of the year award while young 400m hurdles sensation Sokwakhana Zazini took home the newcomer of the year award The Springbok sevens rugby team deservedly collected the Team of the Year award.

After their disappointing bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, they took the 2016/17 World Rugby sevens World Series by storm and won the series at a canter.

Jean Verster's efforts as a coach were also recognized, with the long distance specialist taking home the coach of the year award.

Full list of winners:

Luvo Manyonga (Sportsman), Dyan Buis (sportsman with a disability), Caster Semenya (sportswoman), Ilse Hayes (sportswoman with a disability), Springbok sevens (team), Sokwakhana Zazini (newcomer), Jean Verster (coach), Lifesaving SA (federation), Samuel Maduwa (volunteer), North West Kho-Kho team (indiginous games), Sanelisiwe Kuzwayo (sports administrator), In-Touch Community Support Group (recreation body), Simphiwe Nkwali (photographer), OG Molefe (journalist), St Mary’s School Waverley (school team), Hlangabeza Primary School u13 chess (developing school team)