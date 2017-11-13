SA Sportswoman of the year Caster Semenya says she intends surpassing the bronze status she got in the 1500m at the IAAF World Championships in August this year.

The world 800m champion‚ who was crowned the SA Sportswoman of the Year and the Sports Star of the Year (the people's choice) at a ceremony in Johannesburg on Sunday evening‚ says she is well into her preparations ahead of a busy schedule that will see her take part in the World Indoor Championships and the Commonwealth Games in March and April next year respectively.

“It's been a great journey and I’ll just like to thank the people of South Africa for voting for me.

"It shows that they believe in me.

"Whatever I do they always appreciate and love me‚” said Semenya after collecting her gongs.

“Credit to my team‚ my coach‚ my wife‚ my training partner‚ my wife and my sports scientists and physios.

"They've done an enormous job and I really appreciate what they did for me.”

Semenya's coach Jean Verster was also recognized with the long distance specialist taking home the coach of the year award.

Semenya won bronze in the women's 1500m at the World Championships and will be aiming to go a step further in this event at the World Indoors.

“It's a long year for us and it's early season now and preparations are short‚" Semenya said.

"You need to know what you are doing. You need to be clever in terms of programmes.

“Hopefully we'll do our best because we still have to double 800 and 1500.

“Training has already started.

"I have already have five weeks of training under my belt.

"More of the builds up‚ so the programmes will resume this week.

