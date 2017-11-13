Sport

Caster Semenya prepares to make another attempt at the 1500m

13 November 2017 - 16:24 By Tiisetso Malepa
Caster Semenya during the SA Sports Awards at Emperors Palace on November 12, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Caster Semenya during the SA Sports Awards at Emperors Palace on November 12, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

SA Sportswoman of the year Caster Semenya says she intends surpassing the bronze status she got in the 1500m at the IAAF World Championships in August this year.

The world 800m champion‚ who was crowned the SA Sportswoman of the Year and the Sports Star of the Year (the people's choice) at a ceremony in Johannesburg on Sunday evening‚ says she is well into her preparations ahead of a busy schedule that will see her take part in the World Indoor Championships and the Commonwealth Games in March and April next year respectively.

“It's been a great journey and I’ll just like to thank the people of South Africa for voting for me.

"It shows that they believe in me.

"Whatever I do they always appreciate and love me‚” said Semenya after collecting her gongs.

“Credit to my team‚ my coach‚ my wife‚ my training partner‚ my wife and my sports scientists and physios.

"They've done an enormous job and I really appreciate what they did for me.”

Semenya's coach Jean Verster was also recognized with the long distance specialist taking home the coach of the year award.

Semenya won bronze in the women's 1500m at the World Championships and will be aiming to go a step further in this event at the World Indoors.

“It's a long year for us and it's early season now and preparations are short‚" Semenya said.

"You need to know what you are doing. You need to be clever in terms of programmes.

“Hopefully we'll do our best because we still have to double 800 and 1500.

“Training has already started.

"I have already have five weeks of training under my belt.

"More of the builds up‚ so the programmes will resume this week.

“It's a long year for us and it's early season now and preparations are short. You need to know what you are doing.

"You need to be clever in terms of programmes.”

READ MORE:

Flanagan runs for people of the Big Apple

US runner Shalane Flanagan hopes today's New York Marathon will be a show of resilience as the city recovers from the deadly truck attack that killed ...
Sport
8 days ago

Manyonga's tik to glory story earns him Laureus nomination

Luvo Manyonga’s remarkable journey from crystal methamphetamine addict to being an Olympic silver medalist has seen him nominated to win the Laureus ...
Sport
10 days ago

Namibian athlete Fredericks heard by Paris judge in Rio Olympics probe

Namibian former star sprinter Frankie Fredericks appeared before a Paris judge Thursday as part of a probe into graft allegations over the awarding ...
Sport
11 days ago

Japan 'serial killer' said to be quiet child turned sex trade scout

Takahiro Shiraishi, the Japanese man who has reportedly confessed to murdering and hacking up nine young people in his Tokyo bathroom, was said to be ...
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Serero says he would rather sit on his sofa at home in Holland than on Bafana ... Soccer
  2. Allister Coetzee faces heated questions about his future with Boks Rugby
  3. Duane Vermeulen returns to the Boks squad Rugby
  4. Wits official Schloss challenging charges against him after Komphela row Soccer
  5. Caster Semenya prepares to make another attempt at the 1500m Sport

Latest Videos

Manana ordered to pay R100,000 for assault
Hillbrow congregation attacks JMPD officers

Related articles

  1. Flanagan runs for people of the Big Apple Sport
  2. Manyonga's tik to glory story earns him Laureus nomination Sport
  3. Namibian athlete Fredericks heard by Paris judge in Rio Olympics probe Sport
  4. Japan 'serial killer' said to be quiet child turned sex trade scout World
  5. Accusations fly as athletics turf war hits court Sport
  6. WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks it down at his wedding TshisaLIVE
  7. Feud deepens as Athletics SA prepares to probe KZN Athletics Sport
  8. Golden boy of SA athletics Wayde van Niekerk ties the knot Sport
  9. Luvo, Caster and Wayde in race for the top award Sport
  10. ASA sitting pretty, boasts healthy income of R85m Sport
  11. Athletics SA officially out of debt for first time in 10 years Sport
  12. Semenya‚ Manyonga‚ Van Niekerk lead race for sports awards Sport
X