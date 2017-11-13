World lightweight single sculls champion Kirsty McCann‚ is in the running for World Rowing’s female crew of the year award.

The sport’s international governing body named the finalists for all award categories on Monday‚ with the winners to be announced on December 8.

McCann‚ who also took gold in the only World Cup regatta she raced earlier in the year‚ is among six finalists in her category.

She is effectively up against 20 rowers for this award‚ with rivals including the Romanian eight as well as the Italian lightweight quadruple sculls and Dutch heavyweight quad.

Also in the running is Switzerland’s Jeannine Gmelin in the heavyweight women’s single sculls.

Last year McCann’s coach‚ Roger Barrow‚ was named World Rowing’s coach of the year.

McCann competed in the lightweight single sculls this year after three years in a double sculls boat.

But she will return to the double‚ which is an Olympic class‚ before the 2020 Tokyo Games.