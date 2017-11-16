Sport

Sascoc ask for approval of members to break own constitution over AGM

16 November 2017 - 12:36 By David Isaacson
Sascoc acting chief executive Patience Shikwambana. File photo
Sascoc acting chief executive Patience Shikwambana. File photo
Image: Roger Sedres / Gallo Images

The troubled SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has recommended delaying its AGM — even though this would contravene its own constitution.

The body‚ already facing a ministerial probe for alleged maladministration‚ says an AGM is required to be held not later than nine months after the end of each financial year.

In the case of Sascoc‚ that is December 31.

“The board therefore proposes postponement of the AGM to February 10 because audited financial statements are still not signed off‚” Sascoc acting CEO Patience Shikwambana said in a letter addressed to national federation presidents and general secretaries on Wednesday.

“The board has taken note that this proposal constitutes a breach of the Sascoc constitution and good governance‚ however‚ to save costs it will be viable to host a meeting after the [audited financial statements] have been finalised.

“The board is fully aware that it has no powers to waive the constitution for postponement of the AGM and that the only approval can come from the membership as the general assembly is the highest decision-making body.”

Shikwambana asked for responses by November 29.

In the past Sascoc has held AGMs discussing audited financial statements in late August or early September.

Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi has set up a commission of inquiry into the affairs of Sascoc amid allegations of poor governance and financial mismanagement.

READ MORE:

ASA sitting pretty, boasts healthy income of R85m

Athletics South Africa (ASA) yesterday signed off its 2016 financial statements, officially marking the end of a decade-long drowning debt.
Sport
18 days ago

Investigation costs mount for Sascoc

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has spent R2.9-million investigating three senior managers - and the probes are still not ...
Sport
22 days ago

Sascoc has spent R2.9m probing managers‚ Parliament told

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has spent R2.9-million to date investigating three senior managers — and the matters are ...
Sport
22 days ago

Sascoc to appoint external firm to handle probe into allegations against suspended CEO Reddy

Nearly 24 hours after the Sascoc board suspended its CEO Tubby Reddy on full pay‚ the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee on Thursday ...
Sport
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Fingers cannot be pointed at Baxter‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  2. Athletics SA at it again devising tough qualifying standards Sport
  3. Hunt steps up mind games ahead of Wits' semifinal showdown with Chiefs Soccer
  4. SAFA: Vision 2022 remains on track despite Bafana's World Cup flop Soccer
  5. Sundowns could be held responsible for the Loftus chaos, hints Irvin Khoza Soccer

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe youth leader apologises to military on state TV
Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?

Related articles

  1. Sports Star Manyonga to spearhead powerful long-jump trio at world champs Sport
  2. Flanagan runs for people of the Big Apple Sport
  3. Manyonga's tik to glory story earns him Laureus nomination Sport
  4. Namibian athlete Fredericks heard by Paris judge in Rio Olympics probe Sport
  5. Accusations fly as athletics turf war hits court Sport
  6. WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks it down at his wedding TshisaLIVE
  7. Golden boy of SA athletics Wayde van Niekerk ties the knot Sport
  8. Luvo, Caster and Wayde in race for the top award Sport
  9. ASA sitting pretty, boasts healthy income of R85m Sport
  10. Semenya‚ Manyonga‚ Van Niekerk lead race for sports awards Sport
  11. Olympic medalist Khotso Mokoena turns to media Sport
X