Impey wins the men's race in the 947 Cycle Challenge

Daryl Impey won the men's race in the Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Impey finished in 2hrs 13min 30sec‚ one minute ahead of Calvin Beneke of Team BCX in second and Eddie van Heerden of Team RoadCover in third.

Impey‚ the 32-year-old Orica–Scott rider‚ said he had come into the 95-km race determined for a victory having been plagued by never having won a major South African event.

“I came to do a big effort and if the win was there I was going to go for it. It’s good to get this monkey off my back really‚” Impey told the cycling website inthebunch.co.za.

Impey went with the first breakaway group‚ which came at the 40km mark.

“There were a lot of small groups going up the road and eventually a big group formed coming up the M1 highway‚" he said.

“I jumped across to that and I just kept going from there with a small group of five guys. After I got myself in the breakaway I used my experience and rode off the other guys.”

Ashleigh Moolman was the women's race winner in a time of 2:35:55.