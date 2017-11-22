Most novices would lack the confidence to brush off an experienced pugilist like Johnny “The Hurricane” Muller as simply human‚ but Youssef Mwanza isn’t one of them.

The two boxers are scheduled to trade blows over eight rounds in the main bout of the Christmas Cracker tournament at Emperors Palace on December 5.

A look at their records — Muller has engaged in 30 professional outings and Mwanza just 10 — suggests the muscle-bound upstart is on a hiding to nothing.

Mwanza thinks otherwise.

“He’s just a human like me‚” said the DRC fighter who relocated to Johannesburg a year ago to further his boxing career.

“There’s nothing to worry about. The difference [in experience] doesn’t mean anything to me‚” he added through a translator.

Muller boasts 20 wins with 14 knockouts‚ as well as eight defeats and two draws‚ compared to the young gun’s record of 7-2-1 (3 KOs).

Muller‚ a bulldozer in the ring‚ has been tamed only by those with superior artistry or greater grunt.

“I will use everything — all my skills against him — firstly my brain‚ then my power‚” said Mwanza‚ who moonlights as a security guard.

Trainer Manny Fernandes says Mwanza is a useful switch-hitter‚ to the point that he cannot tell whether he is naturally orthodox or a lefty.

“But I prefer him at southpaw. I like a boxer to focus on one stance‚ but if it works for him‚ then let him do it.”