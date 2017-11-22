Sport

Sharapova charged after housing project collapses

22 November 2017 - 07:21 By AFP
Maria Sharapova. File photo
Maria Sharapova. File photo
Image: Julian Finney

Five-time grand slam champion Maria Sharapova was under investigation by Indian police for cheating and criminal conspiracy after the collapse of a luxury housing project that she endorsed, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

The firm behind the development is alleged to have taken millions of dollars from home-buyers before the project folded.

Piyush Singh, a lawyer representing one of the buyers, said police had filed initial charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sharapova as part of a wider case against the firm Homestead Infrastructure Development.

The 30-year-old tennis star travelled to India in 2012 to launch the luxury high-rise apartment complex - named Ballet by Sharapova - which prospective buyers were told would house a tennis academy, a clubhouse and a helipad.

The website of the project quotes Sharapova as saying her goal was to "make the owners feel like they own something special and different". 

Most read

  1. Ashes captains continue war of words on series eve Cricket
  2. Robert Mugabe's departure even felt in the PSL Soccer
  3. Sharapova charged after housing project collapses Sport
  4. Steyn problem irritates Coetzee Rugby
  5. Testing times for five-day format Cricket

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X