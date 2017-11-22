Sharapova charged after housing project collapses

Five-time grand slam champion Maria Sharapova was under investigation by Indian police for cheating and criminal conspiracy after the collapse of a luxury housing project that she endorsed, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

The firm behind the development is alleged to have taken millions of dollars from home-buyers before the project folded.

Piyush Singh, a lawyer representing one of the buyers, said police had filed initial charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sharapova as part of a wider case against the firm Homestead Infrastructure Development.

The 30-year-old tennis star travelled to India in 2012 to launch the luxury high-rise apartment complex - named Ballet by Sharapova - which prospective buyers were told would house a tennis academy, a clubhouse and a helipad.

The website of the project quotes Sharapova as saying her goal was to "make the owners feel like they own something special and different".