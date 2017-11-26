Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish
26 November 2017 - 17:47
(From L to R) Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel celebrate on the podium at the end of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on November 26, 2017. Bottas won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing ahead of world champion Lewis Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel taking third.
Valtteri Bottas won Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with four-times champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday.
The win was the third of the Finn's career and season, denying Hamilton a 10th of the campaign.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took third place to finish runner-up in a championship that Hamilton won in Mexico last month.
Mercedes had already won the constructors' championship for the fourth year in a row. The one-two finish was their fourth of the season.
