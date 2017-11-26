Sport

Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish

26 November 2017 - 17:47 By Reuters
(From L to R) Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel celebrate on the podium at the end of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on November 26, 2017. Bottas won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing ahead of world champion Lewis Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel taking third.
(From L to R) Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel celebrate on the podium at the end of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on November 26, 2017. Bottas won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing ahead of world champion Lewis Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel taking third.
Image: Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP

Valtteri Bottas won Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with four-times champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday.

The win was the third of the Finn's career and season, denying Hamilton a 10th of the campaign.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took third place to finish runner-up in a championship that Hamilton won in Mexico last month.

Mercedes had already won the constructors' championship for the fourth year in a row. The one-two finish was their fourth of the season. 

READ MORE:

I don't care about the haters, says Lewis Hamilton

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton insists he will never be affected by criticism of his polarising personality.
Sport
2 hours ago

Hamilton racing for more records in Abu Dhabi

It has been another successful season for Lewis Hamilton and the newly crowned Formula One world champion has more records in his sights in Abu Dhabi ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Schumacher urged to 'keep fighting'

Michael Schumacher, who suffered devastating head injuries in a skiing accident in the Alps, has been urged to "keep fighting" by his daughter, Gina.
Sport
18 hours ago

Rivals Hamilton, Vettel united over halo effect

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel agreed on Thursday that next season’s Formula One halo-carrying racing cars will be uglier, but safer — and joked ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates climb to second place with win over Bloemfontein Celtic Soccer
  2. Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish Sport
  3. Steve Komphela finds excuses for Kaizer Chiefs' poor form Soccer
  4. 'Beast' Mtawarira may miss Wales enconter Rugby
  5. Warriors claim first T20 win Cricket

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA

Related articles

  1. I don't care about the haters, says Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. Hamilton racing for more records in Abu Dhabi Sport
  3. Schumacher urged to 'keep fighting' Sport
  4. Rivals Hamilton, Vettel united over halo effect Sport
  5. Hamilton targets win as pack scramble for points Sport
  6. Still a lot at stake in F1 finale Sport
  7. Mercedes staff robbed at gunpoint at Brazil track Sport
  8. Red Bull and Ferrari aim for a sting in the tail Sport
  9. Lewis moves into the pantheon of the gods Sport
  10. All hail king Lewis Sport
X