Sport

Todt says leaving F1 would hurt Ferrari

27 November 2017 - 14:57 By Reuters
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (front-R), Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen (front-C), and the Ferrari team pose for a team photo ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 23, 2017.
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (front-R), Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen (front-C), and the Ferrari team pose for a team photo ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 23, 2017.
Image: KARIM SAHIB / AFP

Leaving Formula One would hurt Ferrari if the Italian team were to follow through on a threat to quit the sport, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.

The sports car manufacturer's chairman Sergio Marchionne this month warned that the team could walk away if the sport took a direction contrary to Ferrari's interests.

Ferrari are Formula One's most successful and glamorous team and the only one to have competed in the world championship since the first season in 1950.

"I do not want to see Ferrari leaving, but I am not sure it will be a good thing for Ferrari to leave Formula One," Todt, a former Ferrari boss, told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Ferrari is a unique brand, combined between racing and road car," added the Frenchman, who was team principal when Ferrari were at their most dominant with seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher behind the wheel in the early 2000s.

"So I think it will be painful for Ferrari not to be in Formula One."

Marchionne’s warning came after the FIA and commercial rights holders Liberty Media unveiled plans for a cheaper, louder engine, with more standardised parts to replace the current power units from 2021.

Liberty also wants to level the playing field and distribute revenue more equally to teams after current commercial agreements expire in 2020.

Ferrari, celebrating their 70th anniversary this year, receive special payments for their historical status and also have some powers of veto under their current contract.

The team have threatened to leave the sport before without following through.

While some see the threat as an empty one, the sport's former supremo Bernie Ecclestone told Reuters recently that it should not be dismissed. 

READ MORE:

Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish

Valtteri Bottas won Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with four-times champion Lewis ...
Sport
1 day ago

I don't care about the haters, says Lewis Hamilton

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton insists he will never be affected by criticism of his polarising personality.
Sport
1 day ago

Hamilton racing for more records in Abu Dhabi

It has been another successful season for Lewis Hamilton and the newly crowned Formula One world champion has more records in his sights in Abu Dhabi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Schumacher urged to 'keep fighting'

Michael Schumacher, who suffered devastating head injuries in a skiing accident in the Alps, has been urged to "keep fighting" by his daughter, Gina.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bok coach Coetzee shrugs off latest speculation about his job security Rugby
  2. Marx raring to go against Wales Rugby
  3. Celtic staying put in Bloemfontein ahead of TKO final Soccer
  4. Can anyone catch unbeaten Titans? Cricket
  5. Clubs blast CAF over lack of changes to club competitions Soccer

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare

Related articles

  1. Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish Sport
  2. I don't care about the haters, says Lewis Hamilton Sport
  3. Hamilton racing for more records in Abu Dhabi Sport
  4. Schumacher urged to 'keep fighting' Sport
  5. Rivals Hamilton, Vettel united over halo effect Sport
  6. Hamilton targets win as pack scramble for points Sport
  7. Still a lot at stake in F1 finale Sport
  8. Mercedes staff robbed at gunpoint at Brazil track Sport
  9. Red Bull and Ferrari aim for a sting in the tail Sport
  10. Lewis moves into the pantheon of the gods Sport
X