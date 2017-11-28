Sport

Formula One's owners have plenty of work to do

28 November 2017 - 10:53 By Reuters
The car of Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen (R) is seen after a crash as Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (C) leads during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix in Singapore on September 17, 2017.
The car of Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen (R) is seen after a crash as Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (C) leads during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix in Singapore on September 17, 2017.
Image: MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

The Formula One season ended at the weekend with even some drivers stifling a yawn but the sport's new owners remained upbeat about their investment and future prospects.

"I feel good about where we’re at," chairman Chase Carey told reporters at the Abu Dhabi circuit ahead of Sunday's dull finale.

"I think we’ve made headway this year. It’s early days so we’re not declaring victory. But I feel good about the momentum we’ve got."

There may be storm clouds brewing and battles to be fought but the flamboyantly moustachioed boss, who replaced former supremo Bernie Ecclestone in January when Liberty Media completed their takeover, sounded optimistic.

A new logo presented on Sunday heralds an extensive re-branding of the global series, with a big push into digital platforms, and there is plenty more to come even if details remain scarce.

Work on the more complex issues, such as implementing a cost-cap, rebalancing revenues distributed to teams and a rules blueprint for the future, is just getting started.

"The initiatives that we have underway -- whether it’s cost, revenues, engines -- the reality is that there is broad-based support for the broad direction of where we’re going," said Carey.

"As you get into the specifics there are always going to be differences, that’s just the reality of life. What we need to do is find the right compromises.

"Nobody gets everything they want but everybody’s better off than they were before.

"So I think our goal would be to try and find those compromises and I think we honestly believe we’re going to get a compromise."

The American and his team -- including ex-Mercedes team boss Ross Brawn and former ESPN executive Sean Bratches -- have plenty to keep them busy.

Making the racing more exciting and competitive is a priority, with the season fizzling out in the later stages after Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and eventual champion Lewis Hamilton had looked like battling down to the wire earlier in the year.

Sunday's race under the Abu Dhabi floodlights was so processional that Red Bull's Max Verstappen, one of the most exciting drivers on the grid, did not attempt to hide his boredom.

"If I had a pillow in the car I could have fallen asleep," declared the 20-year-old.

STIFF RESISTANCE

Creating a more level playing field and fairer revenue distribution to teams after current commercial agreements expire in 2020 is high on the list but Liberty can expect stiff resistance with several competing interests at play.

Ferrari, the sport’s oldest and most successful team, have already warned they could quit if they do not like what the future holds.

"You’ve got a long list of parties so this is a game of three-dimensional chess in finding the right balance," said Carey.

"What you try to find is compromises that really are at the end of the day in the best interests of the sport and ultimately the fans."

Liberty has ramped up investment in the sport, spending on infrastructure and putting a marketing, research and digital operation in place.

That has led to a drop in earnings which has hit revenue payouts to the 10 teams with payments, at $273 million in the third quarter, 14 percent lower than the same period last year.

That has raised concerns but Carey said it was all part of growing a business. "Realistically, to grow things, usually there’s no free lunches," he said. 

READ MORE:

Todt says leaving F1 would hurt Ferrari

Leaving Formula One would hurt Ferrari if the Italian team were to follow through on a threat to quit the sport, International Automobile Federation ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish

Valtteri Bottas won Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with four-times champion Lewis ...
Sport
1 day ago

I don't care about the haters, says Lewis Hamilton

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton insists he will never be affected by criticism of his polarising personality.
Sport
1 day ago

Hamilton racing for more records in Abu Dhabi

It has been another successful season for Lewis Hamilton and the newly crowned Formula One world champion has more records in his sights in Abu Dhabi ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ajax Cape Town planning to ambush 'hurting' SuperSport United Soccer
  2. Improved Arsenal can mount title challenge, says Cech Soccer
  3. Surprise Australia picks for Ashes reward selectors' faith Cricket
  4. CAF disarray heaps pressure on SA clubs Soccer
  5. Formula One's owners have plenty of work to do Sport

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare

Related articles

  1. Todt says leaving F1 would hurt Ferrari Sport
  2. Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two finish Sport
  3. I don't care about the haters, says Lewis Hamilton Sport
  4. Hamilton racing for more records in Abu Dhabi Sport
  5. Schumacher urged to 'keep fighting' Sport
  6. Rivals Hamilton, Vettel united over halo effect Sport
  7. Hamilton targets win as pack scramble for points Sport
  8. Still a lot at stake in F1 finale Sport
  9. Mercedes staff robbed at gunpoint at Brazil track Sport
  10. Red Bull and Ferrari aim for a sting in the tail Sport
X