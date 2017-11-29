Tennis coach of the year Godwin to provide expertise to SA

Tennis South Africa (TSA) chief executive Richard Glover says they have recruited 2017 ATP coach of the year Neville Godwin as the federation’s part-time high-performance consultant to give youngsters an opportunity to work with the best.

Godwin‚ who is the former coach of South Africa’s Kevin Anderson‚ will continue to coach on the ATP circuit and will provide his expertise to TSA whenever he is back in the country.

“We are busy rebuilding our high-performance pipeline and a key aspect of the project is to give our talented juniors the opportunity to work with the best South African coaches currently operating either locally or abroad‚” said Glover‚ adding that the move is a signal of their statement of intent.

“Partnering with the ATP coach of the year is a powerful signal of our intent.

"This is the first of several exciting announcements due to be made between by TSA before the end of the year.”

Godwin said he was happy for the opportunity to make a contribution to the development of sport in the country.